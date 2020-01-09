New recycling stations to combat household waste

WAR ON WASTE: KYOGLE Council is helping to make recycling of common problem household waste easier for the community by installing two new Community Recycling Stations located in the Kyogle Library and the Bonalbo Community Hall.

Residents can now drop off small quantities of household alkaline batteries, printer cartridges, mobile phones, compact fluro light bulbs and eye wear such as sunglasses and prescription glasses at the stations.

They are located in the Kyogle Library and the Bonalbo Community Hall.

Many people do not realise that items such as household batteries and compact fluro light bulbs shouldn’t be placed in your garbage bin.

These items contain harmful substances which might contaminate the land or groundwater if they end up in landfill.

Kyogle Council hopes the new stations will make it for convenient for people to do the right thing and in doing so, help protect our environment.

Mayor Danielle Mullholland was thrilled to see the new stations and dropped by the Kyogle Library to try it out for herself.

“It is wonderful to see another initiative being rolled out to encourage the community to recycle, especially one that will make recycling more accessible to our young people,” she said.

“Our children will be the stewards of our environment in the future and so it is important that we get them involved in recycling too.

“All glasses collected through the stations will be donated to the Lions Recycle for Sight Program which refurbishes glasses and distributes them to men women and children in need.”

Other problem household waste such as car batteries, oil, paint, smoke detectors and e-waste (televisions, computers and monitors) can be recycled for free at the Kyogle Community Recycling Centre located at the Kyogle Landfill facility.

Council wishes to thank North East Waste and the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for arranging and funding the stations for our community.