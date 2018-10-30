Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Recycling & Recovery new facilities
Lismore Recycling & Recovery new facilities
News

New recycling facility to create up to 11 jobs

Amber Gibson
by
30th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE Recycling & Recovery is set to work wonders with a new commercial waste sorting facility, diverting up to 10,000 tonnes of waste from landfill and creating local jobs.

The facility now has the ability to separate incoming construction and demolition waste and commercial and industrial waste, through mechanical and manual sorting techniques.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said this waste management tactic will assist the council to meet the NSW Government targets for waste diversion.

"We currently landfill around 18,000 tonne of commercial and industrial and self-haul municipal waste. This new facility will provide a regional hub for the recycling of commercial waste and we estimate we will divert around 10,000 tonnes of waste per annum from landfill, which is a staggering amount,” Mr. Smith said.

Waste diversion targets aim to hit 75 per cent diversion for construction and demolition waste, and 70 per cent for commercial and industrial waste.

The $2.5 million project will support the environment and local community, creating between eight and 11 new job positions. Lismore Recycling & Recovery have supported the social enterprise House With No Steps (Summerland House Farm) since 2014 and new roles will continue to increase employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

The project was supported by the Environmental Trust as part of the NSW Environmental Protection Authority's Waste Less, Recycle More initiative, funded from the waste levy.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Farewell Emily: a community stalwart remembered

    premium_icon Farewell Emily: a community stalwart remembered

    News LONG-time Lismore resident, Emily Betteridge, was remembered and mourned by her community and sister Mary after she passed away.

    $45,000 to help create indigenous art market for Lismore

    premium_icon $45,000 to help create indigenous art market for Lismore

    Art & Theatre The grant will fund workshops, culminating in a market

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Lismore Council wins National Clean Energy Award

    Lismore Council wins National Clean Energy Award

    Council News LISMORE'S Floating Solar Farm wins national climate honour

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Eco warrior honoured for 'untiring dedication'

    premium_icon Eco warrior honoured for 'untiring dedication'

    News He's been involved with environment work since the 1970s

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners