SPOILER ALERT: Reality TV show features North Coast home

A NORTH Byron property is set to be featured on Channel 7's new reality TV show, Instant Hotel.

Gold Coast couple Samantha and James Hopper will show four other couples around their beach getaway in tonight's episode.

Samantha said they got involved after being tagged in a post on Facebook asking for people to apply to the program.

"We didn't really think anything of it and then it all happened really quickly," she said.

"We love our property down at South Golden Beach, we just think it's one of the best locations in Australia, it is such a little hidden pocket along the coast."

The show is designed to showcase 10 holiday houses across Australia in the hope of finding the best in the country.

"Those couples got to travel around Australia and visit all of the other properties and were scored on different criteria like location, the look of the house and that sort of stuff to find the best holiday house in Australia," Samantha said.

"We are quite nervous, we haven't seen any real footage and they have so much from filming, it's just what are they going to put in there for the half an hour episode."

In tonight's episode there is a twist relating to the history of the couple's property which stirred a reaction from the other contestants.

"I really didn't think anything of it when it was mentioned during filming, I just thought it was quite fascinating history of the property," Samantha said.

"About 30 years ago a man lived there and he had nine wives that lived with him.

"We've changed the house up quite a lot since then, it has had two renovations and it is quite different now, but it is the same house and the same spot that man lived.

"We always get a big reaction when we tell people its just so crazy, to think it was only 30 years ago, it's not that long ago really that something so obscene was happening in a small community."

Samantha said the best part about doing the show was spending time with James and being apart of such a unique experience.

"We applied for the show hoping to give a positive promotion for our property and really just wanted to show South Golden Beach for how amazing it is," she said.

"We didn't want any negativity to come from it and we really hope we get that uplifting positive response from everyone and the community as well."

Watch tonight on Channel 7 from 7.30pm.