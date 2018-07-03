New ramps make for safer boating

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads, Maritime and Freight Kevin Anderson and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin discuss the opening of a new ramp in South Ballina and another planned in the New Year.

Marc Stapelberg

BALLINA boaties are enjoying three times the access to local waterways as they did this time last year, with the opening of a new ramp in South Ballina and another planned in the New Year.

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads, Maritime and Transport Kevin Anderson and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin visited the most recently completed project at Keith Hall which was funded by the NSW Government's $70 million program to improve boating facilities around the state.

Mr Anderson said they have invested $375,000 under round one of the Boating Now Program for three projects with a further $500,000 grant through round two of the program to upgrade Brunswick Heads boat ramp.

"The NSW Government provided $225,000 towards this project, which involved building a new boat ramp and pontoon and providing some trailer parking for boaties,” Mr Anderson said.

Mr Anderson said this particular ramp was really important and highlights best practice in safety features.

"When you've got easterlys coming through and those waves coming through, you want to be able to launch your boat with some sort of protection so it doesn't get knocked off the trailer,” he said.

"A permanent structure will not allow for the rise and fall of tide.”

"We see injuries where boats get swept under the wharves or under pontoons and subsequently injuries occur.”

Mr Franklin said an upgrade project was completed in February at the Fishery Creek Boat Ramp where a new pontoon was installed to improve safe access to the existing southern pontoon.

"This $100,000 investment was made possible with funding from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government of $50,000,” Mr Franklin said.

"In west Ballina, work at the Faulks Reserve Boat Ramp was completed in January for the installation of a new pontoon, making it safer and easier to access the Richmond River, with a total of $100,000 provided by the state government towards the $175,000 project.”

Work on the Brunswick Heads boat ramp is expected to begin next March.

"The one in Brunswick Heads is a permanent structure,” Mr Anderson said.

"We are going to smoothen out the launch and retrieve a ramp.”

"We are also going to be looking at sealing off the parking area because it's full of potholes, it's dirt, it's mud and it makes it very difficult when you are getting in and out of those areas.”