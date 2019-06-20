New radical group joins Lantern Parade

EXCITED: Extinction rebellion member Susie Gipton,'s granddaughter Arrabella Frare, 10, of Eltham, is looking forward to joining the Lismore Lantern Parade for the first time on Saturday.

EXCITED: Extinction rebellion member Susie Gipton,'s granddaughter Arrabella Frare, 10, of Eltham, is looking forward to joining the Lismore Lantern Parade for the first time on Saturday. contributed

LISMORE'S new radical movement, Extinction Rebellion (XR), will be among the colourful community groups joining the Lantern Parade this Saturday.

Organiser and XR member Susie Gipton said during the parade the group would be celebrating "the diversity of life on Earth and our love for the many species facing extinction at this time of climate crisis".

"It's a brilliant night for people from out of town to join in and connect with Extinction Rebellion," Ms Gipton said.

"No banners or placards; just a lot of peace, goodwill and community outreach."

Ms Gipton's granddaughter Arrabella,10, will be carrying a small planet, while other XR members will carry white dove lanterns.

The Extinction Rebellion is a socio-political movement which uses non-violent resistance to protest against climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, and the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse.

"We'll be gathering near the skate ramp at Riverside Park from 4.30pm on Saturday," Ms Gipton said.

"It's a night for fun and wonder, while remembering our duty to pressure the Federal Government to take immediate action against the looming climate catastrophe.

"For all levels of government to declare a climate emergency is a good start, but decisive action is now needed.

"It's no good saying there's a crisis while we're approving new coal mines and allowing Adani to suck up unlimited water from the Great Artesian Basin, polluting precious groundwater for thousands of kilometres and destroying what's left of the Great Barrier Reef."

For the last 25 years, the Lismore Lantern Parade is a three day celebration of fun and creativity and attracts 25,000 people to Lismore each year.

Event organiser Jyllie Jackson described this year's theme as a "bizarre medieval fair meets a carnival and goes to the circus".

"Preparations are going really well and we have more than 100 people busily working away," Ms Jackson said.

"The only issue was the River of Light Floatilla on Sunday has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control.

"We had some issues with getting the aquatics license in time but we will be prepared and do it next year."

Ms Jackson put the longevity of the parade down to the "overwhelming" community support.

"I feel really grateful to this community that they have embraced the lantern parade for so long - and that people are more and more excited by it," she said.

"It brings the community together and it's a real connection and it is an important part of our community."

The expanded program begins on Friday June 21 with a Gala Concert at City Hall with the Moorambilla Voices, MaxedOUT Ensemble from Far West NSW and over a hundred young Lismore people presenting works by three emerging Australian composers and our own Tilly Jones.

They will be supported by Young Song Writer Award winner Freya Cotterill, the Northern Rivers Youth Jazz Orchestra, and the Nini Nahri-Gali Dance Troupe. Event partner, The Northern Rivers Conservatorium, has sponsored this concert and will be hosting the MaxOUT Ensemble on the Heartbeats stage on Saturday afternoon.

For much more information and bookings, head to lanternparade.com