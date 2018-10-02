New Queen could be on the move

Matt McGuren rode Queen of Kingston to a win at the Ballina Jockey Club on Sunday.

QUEEN of Kingston could be headed to a metro race, whether it is south or north for the Lismore mare is part of the question for her trainer to ponder over the next few weeks.

The five-year-old daughter of Nicconi jumped well and was ridden positively by her jockey Matt McGuren before finishing strongly to capture Sunday's $22,000 Community Cup (1400m) at Ballina.

Belflyer won the same race last year for Grafton trainer John Shelton and in a few weeks time will run in the $1.3 million Kosciuszko at Randwick.

Belflyer was a great second in the Ramornie Handicap in July and just a few weeks ago was named the Northern Rivers Racing Association Horse of the Year.

All of that could be awaiting Queen of Kingston who has now won five of her 12 starts for about $60,000 in prizemoney.

Her trainer, Lismore horseman Daniel Bowen, certainly hopes so.

"She's an exciting horse,” he said. "I don't know where her bottom is. Great to have that problem.”

He said his mare had the "tactical speed” to be ridden positively and that was evident on Sunday when she jumped well and was able to sit up close to the lead.

"Great we can take a sit with her or sit outside the leader,” Bowen said.

"Great that she still had so much in reserve. Matt said he had to switch her back on at the 600m again and she still had so much left. She went to the lines with her ears pricked.

"There's nothing much around here for her (now) so I might take her to Brisbane in three or four weeks' time or maybe to Sydney.

"Might be worth a shot at it down there at the end of the carnival.”

Queen of Kingston is "such high maintenance”, though Bowen is wary of changing her preparation.

While she has improved her manners in the saddling enclosure and behind the barriers she cannot be saddled in her race day stall.

It means any trip away will need Bowen's undivided attention.

"She does deserve a crack at a race in town, though,” he said.

McGuren ensured nothing went wrong with Queen of Kingston on Sunday before she cruised away to a good win from Ballina mare My Cousin Jackie with the Owen Glue-trained Anne Bonny third.

It was a good finish to the day for McGuren, who had also won the previous race aboard the Bill Pholi-trained Siroccan Lad.