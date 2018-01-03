New push for tribute to chickens killed in truck rollover

PETA has requested permission to install a roadside memorial for the chickens killed in a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

ANIMAL rights group PETA hasn't given up its fight for a roadside memorial for 6000 chickens killed in a truck rollover on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah late last year.

The group has dedicated itself to remembering the chickens, which were being transported to an abattoir in Brisbane, that died in the crash on November 28.

An application by PETA to erect a tombstone memorial at the site opposite the RSL retirement home was rejected by Roads and Maritime Services early last month.

The memorial proposed to feature an image of a chicken and the words, "In memory of the chickens who suffered and died at this spot. Try vegan".

In a statement, an RMS spokeswoman said the application was rejected "as it was not in keeping with the intent of Roads and Maritime's roadside tribute policy".

But PETA spokeswoman Laura Weyman-Jones said the group has "definitely not" given up on its mission to memorialise the chickens.

Ms Weyman-Jones said the organisation planned to hire a billboard for a month displaying the superimposed message and chicken image initially proposed for the memorial site.

She said at least one enquiry to a billboard company was made just before Christmas last year with no response from the company so far.

It is not known where along the Bruxner Highway the group intends to hire a billboard for the chicken tribute.

The plans come two months after PETA floated the initial memorial idea, which was widely criticised by the community.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith was among those who voiced opposition to the memorial.

He said it was "inappropriate" to honour the life of chickens "heading in that direction anyway" when speaking with the Seven Network's Today Tonight broadcast early last month.

"Everyone is saddened by the accident and the loss of the chickens but I don't think we want to get into a conversation about memorials for animals," Cr Smith said.

"I can't see the council or the RMS supporting a chicken memorial."