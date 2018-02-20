Menu
New push for full-time fireys at Ballina

TALKS with senior NSW Fire & Rescue staff have sparked a new push for full-time, permanent firefighters in Ballina.

At Thursday's council meeting, Councillor Nathan Willis will try again in his efforts to bolster firey numbers at the Ballina station, which is currently operated by retained staff.

A council briefing last week with senior members of Fire and Rescue NSW inspired Cr Willis' to call for a special roster model to enable five permanent, full-time fireys to work along side existing retained firefighters.

Cr Willis said the model would allow the permanent firefighters would to work on "preventative aspects” during office hours on weekdays while also being on alert for emergency situations.

He estimated that the annual cost to the council would be to $150,000 annually.

Cr Willis has been at the forefront of a fight for the fireys in Ballina since elected in 2016.

