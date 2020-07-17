New project brings art alive on the walls of laneway

The Field ARI in Murwillumbah is inviting the community to an art event during July/August called CO-VIDEO aimed to connect the community through the medium of video.

AN ART project looking at connecting the community during the pandemic through video is launching in Murwillumbah tomorrow night.

The brain child of Field ARI studio partners and Murwillumbah-based artists Byron Coathup and Amelia Reid, ‘CO-VIDEO’ involves 26 artists from Brisbane to Lismore including one international entrant from London.

A play on the word COVID, artists have made two to three minute videos to be shown in a compliation with their reactions to the current global climate during the coronavirus.

Mr Coathup said the moving image work was great to experiment with because it allowed the public to access art while social distancing.

“In this intense time of social restrictions, rapid change and mass actions, Co-Video is both a simple act of connecting through the medium of video, and a query of how our voices may be required to group together in different ways in this extreme climate and beyond,” he said.

A pop up screening will be held on Saturday night from 5.30pm in the M|Arts Precinct coinciding with Jack MacRae’s end of residency Open Studio.

From July 22 to August 2, the CO-VIDEO projection exhibition can be shown at The Field on Wednesdays to Fridays 10am – 3pm and Saturday 10am – 2pm.

The public can also enjoy an outdoor projection of the artwork in Proudfoots Lane in Murwillumbah on July 25 7-8pm.

Sponsored by South Murwillumbah’s Sunshine Radiators and Batteries by use of a generator, the public can walk or drive through the laneway to experience CO-VIDEO while social distancing.

“Proudfoots Lane has nice potential for revival of this town, it's the backstreet of Murwillumbah but there is already lots of street art on the walls. It has great little nooks and beautiful architecture with a Melbourne laneway feel,” Mr Coathup said.

“We are residents of Murwillumbah ourselves. We spend a lot of time in the town and consider ways of activating the street and involving the public more in what we do. Our space isn’t always confined by the gallery wall and we like projects extend into the community.”

The Field ARI, located in M|Arts Precinct in Murwillumbah, opened last year as a space to encourage ‘cross disciplinary and contemporary art discourse’.

The space is a shared studio between the two artists while also housing a small bookshop, artist residency and exhibition program.

Bookings for any of the events are preferred by emailing Hello.thefield@gmail.com

Artists featured in CO-VIDEO: