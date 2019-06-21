New program to help veterans, emergency workers combat PTSD

SUPPORT: Paramedics, police and other emergency response teams, plus veterans, would be benefited with the pilot project.

SUPPORT: Paramedics, police and other emergency response teams, plus veterans, would be benefited with the pilot project. Daily Telegraph

THE NSW government has assigned $300,000 for a pilot program to help Northern NSW emergency workers and veterans tackle post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse, and to be delivered by rehab services provider The Buttery.

The announcement, included in this week's NSW Budget and originally announced by Ben Franklin MLC during the NSW election, was welcomed by The Buttery's CEO, Leone Crayden.

Ms Crayden said the pilot project will be delivered to local veterans and emergency workers over 12 sessions in a six-week program.

Once the program is evaluated, it could be then duplicated to other parts of the country.

After completing training from the Medical University of South Carolina, The Buttery will be looking to employ three clinical psychologists and six social workers / psychologists to complete the pilot project.

"This fully-evidence-based program was co-designed by Buttery clinicians working with the veterans' support organisation, Red 6, The Institute of First Responders and Veterans, as well as clinical psychologists from the Medical University of South Carolina," said Ms Crayden.

In Australia, there are over 80,000 full time emergency workers (including 45,000 police officers and 16,000 police officers in NSW alone) who perform a vital role in protecting and providing emergency assistance to other citizens.

Ms Crayden said as a result of their work, emergency workers are regularly exposed to potentially traumatic experiences and there is increasing awareness and concern regarding the possible psychological consequences of trauma exposure amongst police, emergency workers and veterans.

"The latest research informs us that a new approach to treatment is much-needed," she said.

"The co-occurring conditions of PTSD and substance misuse need to be treated together (concurrently) for best effect.

"This approach also shows significant improvement in the secondary conditions of depression and anxiety. The Buttery is ready to meet this challenge with its innovative, evidence-based treatment program called COPE."

"We are delighted to work with Mr Franklin on this initiative and we thank him for his personal support," Ms Crayden said.

"It will assist veterans and first responders who have PTSD and substance use issues."