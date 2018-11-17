New program to help people after suicide attempts

A NEW program that supports people in the "critical weeks” after they attempt suicide has been launched in Lismore.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the Way Back Support Service had received Commonwealth funding of $1 million from North Coast Primary Health Network.

This funding is part of the Federal Government's National Suicide Prevention Trial.

The Tweed Hospital and the Lismore Base Hospital can now refer people to the service, a Beyond Blue program, which is being delivered by not-for-profit social enterprise New Horizons with support from Roses in the Ocean.

There are about 75,000 suicide attempts every year in Australia, and on average, eight people will die by suicide each day.

Between 2013 and 2014, 1024 people in the NCPHN footprint were hospitalised due to self-harm incidents. That's a rate of 236 hospitalisations per 100,000; the second highest across all Australian Primary Health Networks.

A prior suicide attempt is the single biggest risk factor for suicide and those discharged from hospital following an attempt or suicidal crisis are 200 times more likely to end their lives.

Research shows that the three months after an attempt is the most critical time for people at risk of suicide.

The Way Back Support Service will provide crucial assistance during this period.

Regional Manager for New Horizons North Coast, Luke Buckley, said that after an attempt many people want support, but don't have the confidence or the right information to access it.

"The Way Back Support Service will ensure they are connected to the right services and support for their individual circumstances,” Mr Buckley said.

"Support Coordinators are also there to help with appointments, to develop a suicide safety plan and to offer support at every stage of their journey. Having this support can make a real positive difference to people at risk of suicide.”

Furthermore, the Roses in the Ocean peer CARE Companions, who have themselves a personal lived experience of suicide, offer another layer of support and understanding for the person. They are an integral part of the service.

Beyond Blue chief executive, Georgie Harman, said The Way Back Support Service had already saved lives in other parts of Australia by filling a significant gap in the current health system.

"We know that more than half of the people discharged from hospital after a suicide attempt receive no support or follow-up treatment. They go back to the same circumstances that probably contributed to their suicide attempt. Yet they've just nearly died,” Ms Harman said.

NCPHN CEO Ms Julie Sturgess said New Horizons had been funded as the Northern NSW provider for this service based on their experience and proven ability to deliver evidence-based suicide prevention programs.

"Our job as a PHN is to identify and prioritise local health service needs. We then partner with the best local providers, such as New Horizons, to establish new services. Over the next two years of this service we will work with New Horizons to review the service delivery and document the outcomes for our region.”

If you or someone close to you is struggling with mental health issues they can phone: