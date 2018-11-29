New program tackles 'unacceptable' child drowning toll

CRITICAL PROGRAM: Royal Life Saving NSW CEO Michael Ilinsky with kids from the Preschool Water Safety Project at Ballina's Aboriginal Child and Family Centre on Monday.

ON THE back of research revealing the "unacceptably high" drowning toll of children in NSW a new program aimed at reducing numbers has been launched.

Alarming figures show in the past 15 years 149 children under five have drowned in NSW - and of the young lives lost, 91 or 61 per cent were in private swimming pools.

The new online Royal Life Saving program Preschool Water Safety Project was launched by NSW Minister for Early Childhood Education Sarah Mitchell, and Royal Life Saving NSW CEO Michael Ilinsky at Ballina's Aboriginal Child and Family Centre on Monday.

The project is available now, free of charge, for every early childhood centre across NSW.

With 350,000 backyard swimming pools across Royal Life Saving NSW CEO Michael Ilinsky said the innovative program was vital to help educate children and adults about water safety.

"The reality is, young children are very attracted to water but do not necessarily understand the consequences should they fall in," Mr Ilinsky said.

"Even young children with basic aquatic skills are certainly not water safe or 'drown-proof', as they may end up panicking and forget their skills.

"This new program is a key resource that helps the early childhood sector reinforce safety messages about the aquatic environment for young children and their parents and carers. It is a crucial step forward."

Mr Ilinsky said it is critical water safety education begins from a young age.

"Drowning is often quick and silent. It's important for parents and carers to take extra safety precautions and always keep watch," he said.

It only takes a few moments for a young child to slip away unnoticed, fall into the water and drown.

"The program also incorporates a 'parent portal' which allows parents to share the water safety content and encourage further discussion within the home environment."

Parents and carers will have access to additional child drowning prevention information, including Keep Watch brochures and information checklists.

Minister for Early Childhood Education and Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell said it was crucial for all young children to be aware of the dangers of Australia's waterways.

"We know that the majority of a child's brain development happens when they are young, which is why it is so important that water awareness and safety is embedded in their learning as early as possible," Ms Mitchell said.

All early childhood centres across NSW are being urged to adopt the free new program. Please call Royal Life Saving NSW on 02 9634 3700 for more details.