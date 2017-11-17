New program helps drivers to get their licence

Richmond LAC in conjunction with TURSA Employment, ACE Community Colleges, OTCP (on Track Community Programs), Rotary, PCYC and Southern Cross LADS are running "Licensed to Drive” in January.

ADULTS who want to get a licence but may be confused by the process, can't afford it or simply have nobody to help them get their hours up are the target of a new programme.

The programme is in its first year and attracted 200 applications from which 16 positions will be chosen to help those in need get their learner and provisional licences.

Richmond Local Area Command - in conjunction with TURSA Employment, ACE Community Colleges, OTCP (On Track Community Programs), Rotary, PCYC and Southern Cross LADS - are running Licenced to Drive in January.

Senior Constable David Henderson said there were a lot of people in Casino area who need a driver's licence for work but were overwhelmed by the procedure of obtaining a licence.

"I worked at Casino for 18 months and we were constantly pulling over unlicenced, suspended and disqualified drivers,” he said.

"A lot of the young fellas said 'we just cant get our licences, we don't know how and we can't get the hours up'.

"It's very hard to function in a country town like Casino unless you've got a driver's licence.”

Police will help them study for the Driver's Knowledge Test, have guest speakers from Richmond LAC Highway Patrol, local police, a disqualified driver and Southern Cross LADS.

Tips on how to stay safe on the roads will also be part of the program.

Licenced to Drive will take people from having no licence through to having their provisional licence.

On Track has received $1500 worth of funding to pay for the licence test, licence fees and lunches.

Snr Const Henderson said if the program goes well then they would like to do it in Coraki or Kyogle or Ballina and Lismore in the future.

After they have their learner's licence, TURSA will help them obtain their required 120 hours to obtain a provisional licence.

Muli Muli resident Jacinta Green, 21, said getting her license was something she really wanted to do.

"That's the one goal I want to do is get my license, if you don't have a licence then you can't always get a job which is the main thing from stopping us getting a job,” she said.

She said it would be a very beneficial program and she currently relies on family members for lifts about three times a day.

"I've already got a car but I have failed my Ls test twice, I didn't have the confidence to pass but by doing the course I think it will give me the confidence,” she said.

For other interested in gaining their license can get some cheap and even free lessons are available from the links below:

https://saferdrivers.org.au/

https://www.keys2drive.com.au/

https://www.acecolleges.edu.au/.../aboriginal-driver-educati.../