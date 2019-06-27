New problem found on Boeing 737 MAX

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has identified a new potential risk that Boeing Co must address on its 737 MAX before the grounded jet can return to service, the agency said on Wednesday.

The risk was discovered during a simulator test last week and it is not yet clear if the issue can be addressed with a software upgrade or will require a more complex hardware fix, according to sources.

Boeing has been working to get its best-selling plane back in the air following a worldwide grounding in March in the wake of two deadly crashes within five months.

The company has been developing an upgrade for a stall-prevention system known as MCAS since a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October, when pilots were believed to have lost a tug of war with software that repeatedly pushed the nose down.

A second deadly crash in March in Ethiopia also involved MCAS, together killing 346 people.

The new issue means Boeing will not conduct a certification test flight until July 8 at the earliest, the sources said, and the FAA will spend at least two to three weeks reviewing the results before deciding whether to return the plane to service.

Asked about the new potential risk, Boeing said it is "working closely with the FAA to safely return the MAX to service."

Boeing's aircraft are being subjected to intense scrutiny and testing designed to catch flaws even after a years-long certification process.