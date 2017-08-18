25°
New probationary constables heading to Northern Rivers

18th Aug 2017 7:22 AM
New police for the Northern Rivers
New police for the Northern Rivers Rob Wright

OUT of 226 new probationary constables on the beat, the Northern Rivers will see just three.

Six new police dogs will also be part of the parade and ceremony at the Police Academy in Goulburn today.

'Class 331' includes 166 policemen and 60 policewomen who will complete 12 months on-the-job training and study of the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of Constable.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, APM, said the recruits will experience all facets of policing over the next 12 months.

"Police are an integral part of the fabric of the communities they serve and these men and women have worked hard to reach this milestone,” he said.

"As they embark on their new careers, they will uphold the values and honour of what it means to be a NSW Police Officer.

"I congratulate them and their new communities welcome them.”

Commissioner Fuller will be joined by the President of NSW Court of Appeal, The Honourable Margaret Beazley AO representing the Governor of NSW, to inspect the new recruits on the parade ground.

Minister for Police and Minister for Emergency Services, Troy Grant MP, was also in attendance to see the new recruits off the parade ground.

"Our men and women in blue encounter the very best and worst of humanity in the line of duty, and the NSW Police family will be there to encourage and support our newest recruits as they embark on the next stage of their careers,” Minister Grant said.

The students will attest with the rank of probationary constable and report to their new stations for work on Monday (21 August 2017).

The ceremony will also see two dog handlers graduate from the General Purpose course with Police Dogs Apache and Mammoth and four dog handlers are graduating from the Detection course with Police Dogs Hagan, Romy, Flash and Aero.

Today also marks the retirement of three officers with more than 100 years of combined service in the NSW Police Force.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Henkel APM, Chief Inspector Paul Roussos, and Sergeant David Plunkett will march off the parade ground to the salute of Commissioner Fuller as they retire from distinguished careers.

Commissioner Fuller says their distinguished careers serve as an impressive example to all those following in their footsteps.

"These three officers have imparted a great legacy upon those who have served with them and I hope our newest recruits take note,” Commissioner Fuller said.

"I wish Det Ch Insp Henkel, Ch Insp Roussos, and Sgt Plunkett all the best in their retirement.”

Where they are going on the Northern Rivers

Richmond - 2

Tweed/Byron - 1

