How one of our high schools wooed maths superstar

SUPERSTAR maths teacher and 2018 NSW and Australian Local Hero Eddie Woo will bring his inspirational teaching message to Mullumbimby High School this week.

Mr Woo, who has 625,0000 YouTube subscribers, will be delivering two workshops at the school, one for numeracy specialists and another for general curriculum teachers from Mullumbimby High and its feeder primary schools.

New Mullumbimby High School principal Greg Armstrong said Mr Woo was an exemplar of best practice in teaching.

"He is a motivator and not just for mathematics but also for cross-curriculum learning- he understands maths is one of the foundations of future focussed learning," he said.

"I really have to congratulate one of our maths teachers, Emily Langtree who's initiative this was."

Mr Armstrong has taken over at Mullum High after a career at several north coast high schools most recently as principal at the new Ballina Coast High School.

"Its been a great transition, one of the most exciting periods of my life as an educator," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the next years at the school where I can really make a mark as an effective leader."

Mr Armstrong said that principals and teachers were under more pressure these days, "expected to have our own performance and development plan which must be related to our professional learning and our goals in becoming better teachers so that students have better outcomes".

"There are also other variables in student's lives such as social media and the requirements of NAPLAN and minimum standard testing that we are supporting students with," he said.

When it comes to the ever present computer screens in student's lives Mr Armstrong acknowledged that digital technology was a "magnificent tool to enhance enquiry based learning".,

"But it has to be utilised subject to correct protocols (because) mobile phones can be a distraction in classrooms.

"We are 100% tightening up these rules to make sure mobile phones are not a distraction in class.

"I feel very strongly about making sure we have systems in place so teachers are supported in following through with that policy so students can learn effectively."