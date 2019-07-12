New Pottsville facility nears completion

POTTSVILLE's first ambulance station is set to be operational within months as construction of the $6 million facility nears completion.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest joined Health Minister Brad Hazzard and local paramedics yesterday to inspect the new station.

"This ambulance station has been designed to meet the needs of the local Pottsville community and surrounds, with valuable input from NSW Ambulance paramedics," Mr Provest said.

"This means our paramedics will receive the vital support they need to meet the local demand for emergency medical care for years to come."

The new Pottsville station includes parking for up to four emergency ambulance vehicles, logistics and storage areas, relief accommodation, staff parking and a loading bay for deliveries.

The next steps include an internal fit out and operations check by NSW Ambulance, ahead of the station starting operation in the coming months.

Mr Hazzard said the construction of the Pottsville Ambulance Station was a significant milestone.

"The development of the Pottsville Ambulance Station has come a long way in the last 10 months thanks to the efforts of Geoff Provest together with local paramedics, culminating in this milestone today," Mr Hazzard said.

"This shows how the Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration Program is delivering critical infrastructure to support our highly trained paramedics responding to locals in need of emergency care.

"The program is the biggest transformation of NSW Ambulance infrastructure in rural and regional areas in the organisation's history."