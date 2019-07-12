Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Health Minister Brad Hazzard inspected Pottsville's new Ambulance station.
Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Health Minister Brad Hazzard inspected Pottsville's new Ambulance station. Scott Powick
Health

New Pottsville facility nears completion

Rick Koenig
by
11th Jul 2019 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POTTSVILLE's first ambulance station is set to be operational within months as construction of the $6 million facility nears completion.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest joined Health Minister Brad Hazzard and local paramedics yesterday to inspect the new station.

"This ambulance station has been designed to meet the needs of the local Pottsville community and surrounds, with valuable input from NSW Ambulance paramedics," Mr Provest said.

"This means our paramedics will receive the vital support they need to meet the local demand for emergency medical care for years to come."

The new Pottsville station includes parking for up to four emergency ambulance vehicles, logistics and storage areas, relief accommodation, staff parking and a loading bay for deliveries.

The next steps include an internal fit out and operations check by NSW Ambulance, ahead of the station starting operation in the coming months.

Mr Hazzard said the construction of the Pottsville Ambulance Station was a significant milestone.

"The development of the Pottsville Ambulance Station has come a long way in the last 10 months thanks to the efforts of Geoff Provest together with local paramedics, culminating in this milestone today," Mr Hazzard said.

"This shows how the Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration Program is delivering critical infrastructure to support our highly trained paramedics responding to locals in need of emergency care.

"The program is the biggest transformation of NSW Ambulance infrastructure in rural and regional areas in the organisation's history."

ambulance brad hazzard paramedics pottsville tweed tweed mp geoff provest
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Petrol attack: Lawyer wants serious DV case thrown out

    premium_icon Petrol attack: Lawyer wants serious DV case thrown out

    Crime THE Casino man, who is accused of threatening to set his ex-partner alight, has been in custody since last November.

    Casino drive-by shooting case debated in court

    premium_icon Casino drive-by shooting case debated in court

    Crime Man allegedly shot a man in the shoulder in a drive-by incident

    Artist's psychedelic world where music and art collide

    premium_icon Artist's psychedelic world where music and art collide

    Art & Theatre Exploring the state of mind where dreaming happens

    Violent incident at Girards Hill puts man in diversion

    premium_icon Violent incident at Girards Hill puts man in diversion

    Crime He recklessly wounded another man in an incident last November