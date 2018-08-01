Menu
Delicious new popcorn flavours are now available at BCC Cinemas Lismore.
Food & Entertainment

New popcorn flavours ready to devour at Lismore cinema

1st Aug 2018 2:00 PM

THERE'S nothing better than going to the movies and indulging in a big serving of popcorn.

But what if you could choose your popcorn flavour? Mind. Blown.

BCC Cinemas Lismore is now offering a brand new range of popcorn flavours, designed to bring a "delicious new twist to the movie-going experience”.

Parlour Lane Popcorn Company has been inspired by the original Parlour Lane laneway hidden next to Sydney's iconic State Theatre, where you would find vendors selling fresh popcorn to hungry entertainment seekers.

This new range of popcorn has perfected the "moreish deliciousness of a bygone era”.

The flavours are:

  • Spicy Nacho
  • Sweet & Salty
  • Salt & Vinegar
  • Salted Caramel
  • Chocolatey
  • New York Mix (cheese and creamy caramel).

Delicious new popcorn flavours are now available at BCC Cinemas Lismore.

They all sound pretty good to us. Now, all we need to do is decide which movie we want to see...

For details of screening times, visit BCC Cinemas Lismore's website.

Lismore Northern Star

