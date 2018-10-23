New poll shows Kevin Hogan would lose his seat

NEW polling figures released today show Page MP Kevin Hogan would lose his seat at the next election - although he insists he's not phased.

The latest Newspoll records a potential 3.9% against the government in two-party preferred terms in NSW, eclipsing Mr Hogan's margin of 2.3% at the 2016 election.

If the poll results were repeated at next year's election, Mr Hogan would be one of four Coalition MPs to lose their seats in NSW, with a total of 25 dumped across the nation - including a wipeout of 10 in Queensland.

One analysis of the poll is that voters remain furious about the knifing of Malcolm Turnbull. Asked if his outspoken position on the issue was vindicated, Mr Hogan said: "obviously I think people share my frustration with it”.

But he said he didn't pay attention to the poll results.

"I've had the same attitude ever since I've done this job, I just do the best job I can,” he said.

He said the Page electorate had a "fantastic week” last week with a $16 million funding announcement for Norco expansion, and national funding of $51.8 million for youth mental health services which he said Grafton and Lismore would benefit from.

Mr Hogan also rubbished ongoing rumblings about a possible Nationals leadership spill as a "beat up”.

He said "no one mentioned anything about it” at the last Nationals party room meeting, and added that he was "exceptionally happy” with Michael McCormack's performance.

Mr Hogan also no longer attends Coalition party room meetings as a result of the spill against Malcolm Turnbulll, and also sits alone on the front of a political odd couple, Melbourne Greens MP Adam Bandt, and veteran Queensland conservative Bob Katter.

Behind them sit three other independent MPs, South Australian Rebecca Sharkie, Tasmanian Andrew Wilkie, and Victorian Cathy McGowan.

"I've only been there for a little while, I'm just settling into it,” Mr Hogan said.