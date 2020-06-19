New political party’s plan to legalise cannabis

A NEW political party aiming to legalise cannabis in Queensland has been announced on the Gold Coast by a prominent local campaigner.

Debra Lynch, the Medicinal Cannabis Users Association President, yesterday announced the association's intention to register the Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party and run in the seat of Mermaid Beach.

Ms Lynch, a local grandmother who suffers from a rare auto-immune disease is fighting charges of possession from 2017, said she was tired of the "impossible restrictions" and high prices placed on medicinal cannabis use.

Debra Lynch is campaigning to legalise cannabis for medical use. Picture: Richard Gosling

In 2016 Ms Lynch ran for the federal senate for the Drug Law Reform Party.

"We are fed up we go around and around in circles on this issue," Ms Lynch told the Bulletin.

"I have been a public hospital patient for six years and tried to get a prescription.

"Although every doctor in Queensland can now prescribe it many won't, and private clinics that specialise in it are now far too expensive.

"Not too long ago we found 48 per cent of those who could get a prescription couldn't afford the product because of gouging."

"The legal market is often twice or triple the price."

Debra Lynch announces new Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party. Picture: Jerad Williams

Ms Lynch admitted it was likely to be a tough fight at the polls against the sitting member Ray Stevens but said she was more than a single issue candidate.

"Legalising cannabis is what ties us all together but we believe in a number of other issues, I personally am passionate about social housing," she said.

"If I do get voted in, you are going to find someone very outspoken who won't take no for an answer and will push for everything the community will want.

Academic author and long time cannabis activist Dr John Jiggens plans to stand as the party's candidate for South Brisbane.

In all, the fledgling party has eight candidates willing to stand at this stage.

Originally published as New political party's plan to legalise cannabis