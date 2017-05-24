New policeman for Bonalbo

STATE OF DISREPAIR: Both Bonalbo and Urbenville police stations need a lot of money to fix them or to build a purpose-built station.

DESPITE wishing it were so, Bonalbo will not be getting its own policeman.

Richmond Local Area Command Superintendent Greg Martin said the current policeman that works out of Tabulam, and who covers Bonalbo, is leaving.

Senior Constable Troy Cridland is taking his place on June 18.

Snr Const Cridland has been working at Lightning Ridge and will be living in the Bonalbo area.

"As far as the station at Bonalbo goes, it has been closed for two years due to structural reasons," Supt Martin said.

He understood that residents wanted a working police station and the Bonalbo station was on the list, he said.

Police NSW has 20,000 properties across the state.

Stations like Urbenville have been closed for years and the police accommodation there is affected by asbestos.

While residents may be disappointed that they aren't getting their own police presence in the village, Snr Const Cridland will be the designated officer to help cover the area.