New police squad to target gun crime, drug supply

A SPECIALLY-TRAINED police unit tasked to disrupt drug supply and target gun crime will be rolled out on the North Coast.

The Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad (RES) will support the Northern Region police districts by targeting large-scale, mid-level and serious crimes impacting the region.

It is one of four regional squads announced by the NSW Police Commissioner, Michael Fuller, as part of the re-engineering process, reinforcing NSW Police Force's commitment to providing specialist resources to regional areas.

Consisting of one sergeant and four constables, the Northern Rivers RES will conduct investigations into drug supply, firearms offences, and property crime, as well as any criminal syndicates operating in the area.

Northern Region Assistant Commissioner, Max Mitchell, said the Northern Rivers RES is an additional resource that will allow these officers to focus on proactive policing rather than reactive policing.

"These positions will boost the ability of frontline police in targeting and disrupting crimes that effect the community," said Assistant Commissioner Mitchell.

"Across the state, our officers work diligently to put the communities they serve first.

"Our obvious priority is to continue to enhance the capabilities of police and this RES unit will provide further support to officers across the Northern Region Police Districts," Assistant Commissioner Mitchell said.

Tweed/Byron Police District Commander, Acting Superintendent, Brendon Cullen, said the Northern Rivers RES is not only an asset for Northern Region police, but also a win for the local community.

"This unit will not only increase our police presence in the region, but also increase the ability of police to focus on crime which most effects the everyday lives of residents and businesses," Acting Supt Cullen said.

Richmond Police District Commander, Acting Superintendent, William McKenna, said police continue to actively engage with the public to strengthen relationships and communication.

"Our officers will continue to provide an ongoing response to areas of concerns. The public should be reassured that anyone intending to place further hardship and stress upon our community will face the full force of the law," said A/Supt McKenna.

The Northern Rivers RES will be based at the Tweed/Byron Police District, with the capacity to work throughout major hubs and smaller towns across Northern NSW, and will kick-off with coordinated strategies to reduce crime.

The recruitment process for this unit is currently underway.