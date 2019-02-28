New Pokemon game set for release

A brand new Pokemon adventure is about to be released.

A brand new Pokemon adventure is about to be released.

A NEW Pokemon adventure is set to be the new gaming obsession, with Nintendo confirming Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield to hit shelves in late 2019.

Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara unveiled a seven minute presentation, with gameplay footage from the new Galar Region at an exclusive Nintendo Direct event overnight.

The new starter Pokemon have been revealed as Grookey the grass type, Scorbunny the fire type and Sobble the water type.

Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble.

Grookey is said to be a mischievous and curious chimp Pokemon, while Scorbunny is a rabbit Pokemon always bursting with energy and Sobble is a timid lizard that hides itself in the water.

Director of Pokemon Sword and Shield, Shigeru Ohmori says Galar has many environments, including the countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains.

It appears to be heavily based on the UK, which is fitting given the Sword and Shield titles.

This is the first new Pokemon main series role playing game since the release of Sun and Moon in November 2016, and producer Junichi Masuda says it will be a game for all Pokemon fans.

Sun and Moon drastically shook up the Pokemon series, by overhauling the game mechanics, such as replacing Gym battles with Island Challenges.

Nintendo looks to be returning to the old favourites, bringing back these Gym battles, which is sure to please veteran players.

While not a Zelda Breath of the World-style open world game like many fans were hoping, the graphics still appear amazing so far, with camera angles of gameplay looking perfect.

Mr Masuda also confirmed this is not the only Pokemon title to be released in 2019, and many fans have been speculating that remakes of the 4th generation Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are coming soon.

While details about the release date are currently unknown outside of being in late 2019, November is a safe bet, considering Pokemon Lets Go and Pokemon Sun and Moon released in November 2018 and 2016 respectively.