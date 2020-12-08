Menu
A man has faced court of an alleged stabbing in Kingscliff.
New plea entered in Far North Coast serious injury case

Aisling Brennan
8th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN has pleaded guilty to trying to stab another man to cause serious injury in Kingscliff.

Thomas Vincent Watkin appeared via video link from custody on Monday in Lismore District Court for arraignment.

He pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor handed up a new indictment to the court, which outlined the alleged allegations.

Watkin has pleaded guilty to stabbing 56-year-old Anthony Norman in Kingscliff on in July last year.

Mr Norman had been found between 10.20pm and 11.50pm on July 14 last year with multiple stab wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen in a unit on Kingscliff St.

Watkin will be sentenced on April 16 in Lismore District Court.

