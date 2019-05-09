New play on female marginalisation is no bull

WOMEN POWER: Claire Atkins, Kate Horsley and Kate Foster appear in this "grungy, risky" production.

MULLUMBIMBY'S Drill Hall has partnered with SHIFT Project Byron in support of local homeless women.

The theatre company's latest production, Shit, puts marginalised women centre stage.

This provocative play by Australian playwright, Patricia Cornelius, shines a spotlight on Australian women living on the fringes.

Shit is a raw and powerful play which examines the intersections of class and misogyny, while being provocative and tragic, heart-breaking and bitterly funny.

Local actors Kate Foster, Kate Horsley and Claire Atkins will bring the damaged and darkly funny characters of Billy, Bobby and Sam to life under the direction of Georgia Martin.

Foster, who plays the role of Billy, said Shit was both "grungy, risky; uncompromising in its exploration of class, violence and misogyny in Australia.”

Running from tomorrow until May 25, the play is centred around three women who have been in and out of foster homes all their lives, exploring some particular dark themes.

"There's nothing earnest about this play, there's no naval gazing, these women are survivors, and their language is electrifying,” Cornelius said.

Performances run on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.