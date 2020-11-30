Menu
Activity at North Lismore Plateau site.
New plans lodged for North Lismore Plateau development

Cathy Adams
30th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
A NEW Development Application has been lodged for the troubled North Lismore Plateau site.

The new DA comes after the Land and Environment ruled plans for a 433-lot residential estate invalid last May.

The new DA was submitted by the Winten Group to Lismore City Council on November 3 and covers land at 55 Dunoon Rd and 8 Sexton Rd.

Estimated to cost $8,608,157, the DA was to undertake a subdivision of two lots into 85 residential lots, two super lots, and two residue lots.

In early November, the Winten Group began remediation work at the site to comply with a council order to prevent environmental damage.

In May, the Land and Environment Court ruled the initial DA invalid, saying the developers failed to submit a species impact statement with the application.

The developers did not contest the ruling, lodging a new DA instead.

The new DA was open to submissions until January 21.

