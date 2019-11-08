New plans for $2.98M hotel in beachside town

NEW HOTEL: A development application is in with Byron Shire Council for a $2.98 hotel in Byron Bay at 7 Marvell St.

A NEW development application has been lodged for a $2.98million three story mixed-use hotel in the centre of Byron Bay.

It comes as at least two other DA's proposing hotels in the township, both of which will be decided by Northern Regional Planning Panel.

The latest proposal, from Melbourne-based Pace Development, is to demolish the existing building at 7 Marvell Street to construct a 29 unit hotel (24 one bedroom, seven two beds), also comprising of five business premises and a carpark.

This is inclusive of a basement spa which is proposed to also be available to the public.

A total of 16 car parking spaces will be provided within a single level basement car park, with vehicular access provided via Fletcher Lane.

This will include a total of four electric car parking spaces and one accessible car parking space.

Eight horizontal bicycle parking spaces will be provided within the basement car park.

The site is currently occupied by a single-storey commercial building fronting Marvell Street, and is located within a Zone 3A - Business Zone, with the majority of land uses within the vicinity of the site being commercial, entertainment/dining, and retail properties.

The DA's Traffic Impact Assessment Report states "the proposed development is not expected to create adverse traffic or parking impacts in the precinct”.

Overall peak hour traffic generation for the proposed development is 35 additional vehicle movements per day.

The Social Impact Assessment states the development will: increase the availability of accommodation, adds to the choice of moderate cost accommodation, and maintains accommodation affordability to ensure community diversity.

"By providing tourist accommodation in the centre of Byron Bay this takes pressure off surrounding residential areas and ensures more affordable housing is available for essential workers,” the report states.

It also states a range of temporary employment opportunities will be available within the local construction and service industries.

Pace Development's website states the group has more than 27 years' experience and 100 sold-out developments delivered.

The decision on the determination of the DA is listed as pending on Byron Shire Council's website.