New plan to redevelop vacant Goonellabah shops

These unused shops are set to be Goonellabah's latest medical facility.

These unused shops are set to be Goonellabah's latest medical facility.

GOONELLABAH could receive a new medical facility after a development application was submitted to Lismore City Council last week.

The DA is looking to revitalise the quadrant of shops on Gum Tree Dr off Ballina Rd into a medical facility.

The DA indicates the centre will have two consulting rooms and means the She Oak tree on the property will be removed as building alterations take place to change the use of the property.

The facility will feature two consulting rooms according to the DA.

The DA was lodged on behalf of Moosomin Investments Pty Ltd. and application has been determined by consent by Lismore City Council.

According to Dun and Bradstreet, Moosomin Investments Pty Ltd is a local investment firm located in Richmond Hill.

According to Allhomes.com, the property was sold earlier this year in July for $605,000, up from the $475,000 which it sold for in 2018.