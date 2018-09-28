New plan to stop traffic jams at highway 'pinch point'

The highway into Woodburn is often slow going during peak periods.

CHANGED traffic conditions will be implemented along the Pacific Highway at Woodburn on Monday in anticipation of heavy public holiday traffic.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said Woodburn was a key Pacific Highway pinch point and the changes are aimed at keeping motorists moving during the long weekend.

"Motorists will be temporarily restricted from turning right from the Court Street Bridge onto the Pacific Highway on Monday, October 1," the spokesperson said.

"Those travelling southbound will need to turn left and access the highway by detouring via Alfred, Wagner, Woodburn and Whyratta streets.

"Access will also be restricted to Woodburn Street from the highway between 9am and 5pm, with traffic unable to enter or exit Woodburn Street at the intersection.

"The traffic changes are about getting motorists to their destination more safely and efficiently so they can enjoy their long weekend."

With large traffic volumes expected over the long weekend, drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and avoid peak travel times.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience.

For more information visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.