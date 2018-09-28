Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The highway into Woodburn is often slow going during peak periods.
The highway into Woodburn is often slow going during peak periods. Live Traffic
News

New plan to stop traffic jams at highway 'pinch point'

28th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHANGED traffic conditions will be implemented along the Pacific Highway at Woodburn on Monday in anticipation of heavy public holiday traffic.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said Woodburn was a key Pacific Highway pinch point and the changes are aimed at keeping motorists moving during the long weekend.

"Motorists will be temporarily restricted from turning right from the Court Street Bridge onto the Pacific Highway on Monday, October 1," the spokesperson said.

"Those travelling southbound will need to turn left and access the highway by detouring via Alfred, Wagner, Woodburn and Whyratta streets.

"Access will also be restricted to Woodburn Street from the highway between 9am and 5pm, with traffic unable to enter or exit Woodburn Street at the intersection.

"The traffic changes are about getting motorists to their destination more safely and efficiently so they can enjoy their long weekend."

With large traffic volumes expected over the long weekend, drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and avoid peak travel times.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience.

For more information visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

labour day long weekend pacific highway traffic jam woodburn
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Development proposed in important 'green belt'

    premium_icon Development proposed in important 'green belt'

    Council News BALLINA Shire Council has voted on a plan to build affordable housing in environmental zone on the Plateau.

    A surprising number of veterans are ending up homeless

    premium_icon A surprising number of veterans are ending up homeless

    News How a men's shed are helping them find a home

    Why ScoMo needs a history lesson before slamming Byron

    premium_icon Why ScoMo needs a history lesson before slamming Byron

    Letters to the Editor PM "missed some history lessons... or chooses to ignore the facts"

    • 28th Sep 2018 11:30 AM
    Extra police, double demerits kick off for long weekend

    Extra police, double demerits kick off for long weekend

    Crime After 14 deaths this year, police urge motorists to use caution

    • 28th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners