New plan in store for iconic restaurant building

Keith Williams and wife Rochelle Ferris are taking over the old Che Bon venue in Tintenbar. They plan to open the Tintenbar Teahouse in early December. Marc Stapelberg

A BEAUTIFUL Tintenbar valley venue that's been empty for five months is set to have a new lease on life.

Nestled against a slope of lush green farmland, the building on the corner of Tintenbar and Fernleigh Rds has been taken over by Rochelle Ferris and her husband, Ballina Shire councillor Keith Williams.

The restaurant space is attached to an historic church building which has been there since 1901.

The space was, until May this year, occupied by French restaurant Che Bon, which has since moved to the Ballina CBD.

Ms Ferris and Mr Williams have revealed they're looking to launch The Tintenbar Teahouse there in early December.

"It's such a beautiful heritage church," Ms Ferris said.

"It's a beautiful part of Tintenbar history."

The couple, Tintenbar residents themselves, plan to kick off business with the teahouse offering breakfast and lunch from Thursday to Sunday, with plans for monthly dinner offerings in the form of "full moon feasts".

Ms Ferris said her time running the Seashells Teas and Spices stall at Ballina Farmers Markets - which Mr Williams has been managing - had inspired them to bring the vast array of produce on offer together in the eatery.

Ms Ferris' chai tea which has become a hit at the market will be on offer at the cafe, she said.

She said they'd focus on a 50km radius around the restaurant.

"We just saw an opportunity there to showcase that produce but we've been waiting to find the right location," Ms Ferris said.

"This is our backyard and we're part of that community and we buy our produce from this community.

"We want to use as much local produce as possible.

"We've got coffee growers here, dairy, pork, lamb, beef and vegetables."

Ms Ferris has been in the hospitality game for 15 years, but the teahouse will be her husband's first foray into the industry.

He will be thrown in the deep in as head cook.

"What I want to do is really show off the produce," Mr Williams said.

"I want to find ways you can present that local produce and make it just shine."

Find The Tintenbar Teahouse on Facebook.