DISASTER PLAN: 6 ideas for a flood-safe city

The Winsome and Serpentine Gallery in North Lismore were threatend by water as flood waters collected in 2017.

SIX flood-mitigating ideas have been included in a new Lismore Flood Risk Management Project draft report to be discussed by Lismore councillors next week.

The draft was prepared by Engeny Water Management on behalf of Lismore City Council and Rous County Council staff, and was explained to Lismore councillors at a workshop last week.

After the March 2017 floods in Lismore, Rous received a $80,000 grant funding from the Office of Environment and Heritage (OEH) for the 'Review of Lismore's flood risk management plans'.

The study aimed to examine a number of scenarios and offer preferred options to achieve maximum protection for the least amount of money.

The project is well advanced and expected to achieve completion during the first half of 2020/21.

Lismore City Council's Strategic Planning Co-ordinator, Paula Newman, said the idea was to offer a new strategy to protect the city from future disasters.

"A big part of this story was to build a flood model that we could have confidence in, as a predictive tool, as a tool for analysis," she said.

"A lot of time and effort has gone into building that model and calibrating it."

The study applied to the flood-prone land in the urban area if the Lismore CBD, East Lismore, South Lismore and North Lismore.

2017 Lismore floods.

The following structural flood modification options are included in the Draft Flood Risk Management Study for further investigation and evaluation, as part of the proposed Lismore Floodplain Management Plan update:

• Option A - CBD levee raise (5% AEP)

• Option B - South Lismore levee raise (5% AEP)

• Option C - Excavation of Wilsons river bends

• Option D - Removal of Kyogle Road railway embankment and viaduct

• Option E - Increase conveyance at key hydraulic controls in Bruxner Highway \ Caniaba Road vicinity

• Option F - A combination of all previous options listed.

The full report is expected to be published today when the minutes for next week's meeting will be made public.

The Lismore the Floodplain Management Committee discusses the Draft Lismore Floodplain Risk Management Study report last September.

The next ordinary meeting of Lismore City Council will be held on November 10.