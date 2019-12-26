New place to fill water containers opens in Lismore

A NEW WATER fill station for use by the public has been installed by Rous County Council in response to intense drought conditions causing an increase in demand for water carters and delays in supply.

Located in North Lismore, the fill station is now ready for domestic use only as it will not be available to commercial operators.

Rous County Council Chair, Keith Williams, said the collaboration between Rous staff and the constituent councils in having the fill station ready so quickly at this busy time of year has been impressive.

Rous County Council General Manager, Phillip Rudd, said the fill station has been provided to ensure drinking water is more readily available to the community.

“With a dry outlook for the rest of summer, it’s vital that we do what we can to ensure people whose tanks are running dry have reliable and easier access to safe drinking water. This fill station is a temporary measure to alleviate the pressure placed on water carters during this intense drought.”

All water that is supplied through fill stations on the Rous County Council network is subject to water level restrictions, currently at Level 1.

The new fill station is located at Lake St, North Lismore (near the Lismore Saleyards). It is open to the public 24 hours a day. Water may be purchased with a credit card and costs $5.75 per 1000 litres.

No licence or account is required for their operation. Customers are required to bring their own container and ensure it is clean, of food grade quality and is only used for the collection and storage of water. The council recommends a 25mm hose outlet to fill containers.

The water fill stations provide potable water from the Rous supply network that complies with Australian Drinking Water Guidelines. More information on maintaining rainwater tanks is available through NSW Health.

A second fill station is still under construction at Bangalow and will be opened early in the new year.

Mr Rudd reiterated the importance of maintaining clean rainwater tanks, roofs and gutters for safe drinking water.

“Especially during drought conditions there is more chance of contamination from a build-up of biological matter. People should also be aware that debris and ash from bushfires can contaminate tanks,” he said.