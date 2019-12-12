Menu
Saint Maries co-owners Cassandra Hynes and Damian Gray have worked together for years and have joined forces to bring a new dining experience to Brunswick Heads.
News

New pizza, wine bar is dream come true for best mates

Francis Witsenhuysen
12th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
WITH a warm vibe, vintage decor and a Melbourne-esque feel, walking into Saint Maries restaurant is like stepping back into old Italy.

Brunswick Heads' newest bar and restaurant is the brain-child of two best mates with a shared vision of serving up quality, affordable pizza and natural wine in a welcoming space.

Owners Cassandra Hynes, 26, and Damian Gray, 24, have been hard at work for the past month renovating the space where Trawlers Seafood Restaurant once stood, to be ready to officially open the doors on Tuesday night.

No stranger to running quality and popular restaurants, Ms Hynes opened the neighbouring Old Maids Burger Store two years ago and, when Mr Gray came to help, it wasn't long before the duo began floating the idea of opening another venture together.

"It feels exciting to be open and we were so lucky to be able to take over this space, just next door to Old Maids," she said.

"We had an opening party on Saturday night and there were a couple of hundred people here, it was awesome and super rewarding."

Sharing a passion for people and hospitality, the duo met about six years ago while working together in a little coastal town similar to Brunswick Heads in Victoria, and soon became best mates.

With some help from their old boss in Melbourne, who owns two pizza restaurants, the duo got to work making their vision reality.

"We just love pizza, it brings people together - pizza wine its really social," Ms Hynes said.

"Our favourite places in Melbourne were pizza bars."

Saint Maries' seasonal menu boasts share plates such as a Salumi board and chargrilled prawns with gremelada and a lengthy pizza list including fresh seafood, classic meats and funny names.

With many vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, the pizza menu even has a Nutella and banana calzone.

"It's all pretty affordable - being quite young we have some friends who don't really have many accessible options in Brunswick - we want it to be a place that people can come to more than once a week," Ms Hynes said.

"I'm a massive wine lover and all of our wine is natural, organic and vegan, but there is also beer and cocktails on the drinks menu.

"We are filling a gap in Bruns, there's not really somewhere you can go to past 8pm that you can get a good glass of wine and get something to eat that isn't too expensive."

Ms Hynes said they were planning some exciting things for next year like a specials night and bringing pastas onto the menu.

Find Saint Maries at 26 Tweed St, Brunswick Heads from 12pm until late. Check out the website at http://www.mysaintmaries.com.au/.

