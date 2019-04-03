New payment method announced by Splendour in the Grass

Splendour in the Grass fans enjoying the third day of the the festival .

SPLENDOUR in the Grass has announced changes in its payment method in order to offer more flexibility.

With news that the festival will be allowed to accommodate an extra 7500 patrons thanks to the approval and further upgrades at North Byron Parklands, Splendour has announced punters can now opt for Time To Pay.

Time to Pay allows festival lovers to book tickets when they go for sale and pay in monthly payments.

Time to Pay bookings attract a $19.95 administration fee.

This administration fee and the first payment will be processed once the person clicks on the 'pay now' button.

Moshtix will send punters a confirmation e-mail to your stated e-mail address when all payments have been successfully processed.

In order to utilise the 'Time to Pay' Payment Instalment Plan, music lovers must opt in to the Payment Instalment Plan during the purchase process.

If they miss this, they will be required to pay the order in full.

IMPORTANT: Punters cannot change the payment method after the order has been confirmed.

The order total will be split into three payments. The first payment will be due when placing the order. Exact payment amounts may vary due to rounding.

Green Offset

Splendour in the Grass has removed the previous Carbon Offset Ticket and instead has announced the Green Offset: a new program that will deliver environmental initiatives for the Northern Rivers.

"As locals, we are proud to support our community as it develops long-term sustainability solutions that are socially-energising. We've teamed up with local renewable energy legends Enova Energy and COREM to help fund their cool and innovative climate initiatives," the Splendour wesbite reads.

For just $3 (including GST), when people purchase their Splendour in the Grass event ticket, they can now choose the Green Offset option.

"Your generous contribution will be invested into an awesome solar panel program that creates energy for our local community. (Solar) power to the people!" the website adds.

Local sale ticket details can be found here.

General sale tickets start at 9am on Thursday, April 11 or until allocation is exhausted. Visit splendourinthegrass.com for details.