Check parking signs, as times to change before Easter

Bangalow Chamber of Commerce president Jo Millar took a stance against Byron Shire Council's proposed paid parking for Bangalow last year. Marc Stapelberg

NEW parking restrictions for various locations in Byron Bay, Bangalow, Mullumbimby and Brunswick Heads will be coming into effect by March 26, before crowds roll in for Easter and Bluesfest celebrations.

Byron Shire Council's Director of Infrastructure, Phil Holloway said council is implementing revised parking management schemes and installing the signage to "improve the flow of traffic and increase access to parking spaces".

"Increased visitation by locals and visitors and limited car parking spaces has driven the need for a different approach to parking management in our townships," Mr Holloway said.

"Once these new parking schemes are in place, we will be monitoring and reviewing their effectiveness and reporting the results back to Council by June 2019.

"Double check the signage when you're parking... make yourself familiar with the new parking restrictions so you're not caught off guard," Mr Holloway said.

The new parking schemes do not affect Pay Parking or the use of E-Permits.

Council's compliance officers will be active across the Shire in coming weeks to inform and educate people about the new time restrictions.

Some parking time limit changes are being made in Byron Bay.

The changes include: