Construction images of new Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Coolgardie, including new bridge at Broadwater.
News

New Pacific Highway interchanges to open tonight

Adam Hourigan
16th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
THE journey will soon be a breeze as another major section of the Pacific Highway upgrade opens tonight.

More importantly, it will remove a long-standing bottlenecks at three towns on the way.

The towns of Woodburn, Broadwater and Wardell will be bypassed tonight with the opening of 34 kilometres of new Pacific Motorway between Woodburn and Pimlico.

The duplication of the highway between Hexham and the Queensland border is now more than 96 per cent complete with 97 kilometres of daul carriageway opened this year.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said improving safety had been the key driver of the upgrade.

 

"We have already seen a significant reduction in fatal crash numbers since work to upgrade the highway began two decades ago," Mr Hogan said.

"The new section will provide smoother, faster and more reliable journeys and we are all excited to see an end to long traffic queues during busy holiday periods.

"The route includes the new bridge at Broadwater, which is the second longest bridge on the upgrade and an impressive structure sweeping across the Richmond River."

State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the latest milestone would see interchanges open at Woodburn, Broadwater and Coolgardie, offering safe access to and across the new motorway.

>>> BEHIND THE SCENES: New highway section ready to open

"Following the traffic change, the project team will complete finishing work at the Woodburn and Coolgardie interchanges and the connecting local roads," Mr Gulaptis said.

"We are also going to see bypassed town signage installed at Woodburn, Broadwater and Wardell, which aim to send tourist dollars to town by showing the services and attractions on offer."

Electronic message signs will provide wayfinding information and motorists should be aware of traffic management and reduced speed limits though the area while work continues to complete the upgrade.

For more information about the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, contact the project team on 1800 778 900 (dial 1) or email w2b@pacificcomplete.com.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner

