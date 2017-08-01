New ownership at the Cape Byron YHA

YHA has retained another youth hostel in their network of 85 around Australia, with the acquisition of Cape Byron's YHA.

The hostel has been an 'associate' hostel since opening over 20 years ago and for the most part been run by the same managers, Todd Batson and Bob Kay.

YHA Australia took over ownerships and operations of the property on July 27 this year and will continue to run it as a YHA hostel which is wildly popular with international backpackers.

It was first opened as a backpacker accommodation in 1993, the purpose built hostel has 130 beds and swimming pool that is used by a on-site dive school operator, Sundive.

CEO of YHA Australia, Julian Ledger, said he is proud to be the new owner of the very well located and iconic Byron Bay backpacker destination.

"Thanks to the outgoing managers, Todd Batson and Bob Kay for creating such a thriving hostel with both high occupancy and guest ratings," Mr Ledger said.

YHA Australia is also currently completing an expansion at their other Byron Bay property on Carlyle Street which is due to be completed early 2018.

The extension is designed to create almost double the capacity from the current 100 beds, including many new private and ensuite rooms.