New owners, new vision for landmark East Ballina property

NEW VENUE: The Beach House manager Sal Richardson is excited to promote the ethos of celebration and conservation at this landmark East Ballina site.

BALLINA is getting a touch of Byron Bay with new venue The Beach House.

It is the next project from the couple behind The Farm at Byron Bay, Tom and Emma Lane.

Previously Dunes on Shelly Beach, The Beach House will continue to operate under its existing uses as a community venue and will be available for private hire only, including for community and corporate events, weddings and retreats.

Manager Sal Richardson said the vision of the venue was celebrating with a social conscience.

She said there were opportunities to cater events to the individual's style.

"We've got a range of different preferred partners so people can elect different flavours for their event,” she said.

”It's not an in-house catering company. It's the same with the styling and hire furniture.

"It's about creating a unique event that matches the couple's individual flair and tastes.”

Mrs Richardson said they hoped to open in November.

With a sleeping capacity of 32, guests who hire the accommodation to coincide with their event can also make use of the location, with bicycles and surfboards available for use.

With a breathtaking view, the existing buildings have been renovated for the comfort of guests.

While The Farm was created to preserve a green space for the community, The Beach House has been created to preserve a coastal space for the community.

Tom Lane said through this new venue, they wanted to repeat the "sense of community in a coastal setting where celebration and respect for the pristine coastal environment coexist.”

Emma Lane said they had learnt a lot about the importance of working in a community and said a lot of planning had gone into the reopening to ensure the impact was minimal on the site and the neighbours.

"The result is a quiet and pared back coastal style, a sort of barefoot sophistication, that accentuates the natural beauty of the two-acre site,” Mrs Lane said.

In honouring their commitment to promote conservation through The Beach House, the Lanes have established an Environmental Trust as a way to give back to local coastal causes.

A portion of all private hire fees for use of The Beach House will be collected by the Trust and distributed to local environmental causes each year.

According to realestate.com.au, the two-acre property sold in 2017 for $3 million.