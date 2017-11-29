New owners for popular Alstonville bakery

The new owner of the Alstonville Bakery and Cafe will be making oliebollen, or Dutch donuts.

The new owner of the Alstonville Bakery and Cafe will be making oliebollen, or Dutch donuts.

THE Alstonville Bakery and Café has changed hands, with the new owners planning to bring a little bit of the Netherlands to the Plateau.

Fieke Siemerink and her partner, Warren Nugent, officially took over the bakery earlier this month.

They had been running the Frangipane Bakery on the Gold Coast.

"We've sold that bakery and this one came up ... we've always wanted to move here. Warren is from the area and we wanted to be close to family," Ms Siemerink said.

Alstonville Bakery and Cafe is under new ownership.

So far the Alstonville venture is going "very well".

They have kept the same staff and made some improvements - including a barista-style coffee machine - while keeping old favourites on the shelves.

"We've made few changes to the cakes," Ms Siemerink said.

"At the moment we've got some very nice sourdough bread and we'll be baking more cakes in the next few weeks.

"I'm Dutch, so the bakery will be a good old fashioned Aussie bakery with a European twist."

New items on the menu will include Dutch apple tarts and traditional Dutch doughnuts, called oliebollen.

And you'll still be able to get your fresh bread every day.