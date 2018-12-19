New owners for iconic Ballina hotel

TO THE MANOR BORN: Rebekah and Duncan Drummond have a deep connection with the historic Ballina Manor Boutique Hotel.

TO THE MANOR BORN: Rebekah and Duncan Drummond have a deep connection with the historic Ballina Manor Boutique Hotel. Marc Stapelberg

WHEN Rebekah and Duncan Drummond discovered a historic manor where they had celebrated many of life's milestones was for sale, they knew their fate was sealed.

This was after the previous owners of the five-star guest house and restaurant Ballina Manor Boutique Hotel were forced into liquidation by the Federal Court in May.

The insolvency firm Cor Cordis listed the manor for sale, and the Drummonds expressed their interest in buying it.

They picked up the keys to the heritage-listed building in Norton St on December 6.

Mrs Drummond said she was working hard to restore the business's reputation.

"My family has been in business their whole life - we run a tight ship,” she said.

"We treat others how we would like to be treated ... we want to do the right thing by the building, the community and the staff.

"We have a great marketing plan and developers working alongside of us, so we can make sure the business will reach the right people.”

Mrs Drummond has returned to her old roots, moving back to the Northern Rivers to revive the business.

Like many locals, the Drummonds celebrated special events like birthdays and anniversaries at the manor.

She spent her childhood and teen years growing up on a property a few kilometres from Ballina before pursuing her career in Sydney.

Now with a mammoth task ahead, Mrs Drummond said she was determined to see the business operating at its full potential.

"We have a big job ahead of us, but we are excited to revive the manor so people in the community and afar can experience its rich history and beauty,” she said.

"The bones of this building and business ... it's going to be a brilliant business if the right person is running it.

"We are the right people to do that because we have a love and a passion for the building and the era of the building and we want to do it justice.

"We want people to come and experience how special it is and walk away feeling they're part of the history too.”