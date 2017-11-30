New owner of G'bah tavern wants to keep the locals happy

CHANGING HANDS: The Goonellabah Tavern has new owners after 23 years in the same family.

LAST week marked the end of an era for Goonellabah Tavern patrons and the Berger family, who handed over the "G Spot" to new owners after 23 years of service.

New part-owner, Michael Schlederer, is not new to the hospitality industry - he also owns the Riverview Hotel in Murwillumbah.

He said as an outsider coming in with a new perspective, he was excited to make the most out of the much-loved tavern.

"We see it as a growing, good area and we always like to have businesses where there is a strong community tie," Mr Schlederer said.

While no major changes are on the cards, the menu may get a mix-up.

"We want to create an atmosphere to get more locals who may not already come there, come more often.

"We want to make sure when you come down to eat you will get good quality and good value meals.

"Wherever possible, we will get ingredients from local places... we've got to have great steaks.

He said being a region known for beef farming there was no reason why they couldn't have the best steaks on the menu.

The new owner said the aim was to keep the locals happy.

"We do that by putting back into the community and the tavern," Mr Schlederer said.

"The way we see look at it is that all these pubs belong to the locals and we are there as custodians."