New operator needed for popular Kyogle cafe

TIME TO LEAVE: Georgina Steriovich, in earlier years running the Kyogle Country cafe aka Georgie's cafe. Jerad Williams

AFTER seven years, Kyogle cafe operator Georgina Steriovich is calling time.

"After lots of soul searching I've decided to close Georgie's Cafe,” Ms Steriovich said.

"I need a change.”

Ms Steriovich plans to work with the town's youth and have a stall at the farmers' market selling produce from peoples' gardens who can't use all that they grow.

She said she will miss the customers.

"I've enjoyed every moment,” she said.

"Thank you to my fantastic girls who came and worked with me over the years and to the vollies at the information centre who have been a big part of my cafe life,” she said.

"There was never a dull moment.”

Situated next to Kyogle Visitor Information Centre, the council is seeking expressions of interest to lease the cafe space.

The council estimated more than 7000 people came through the doors of the information centre last year.

People lodging an EOI should detail how their proposal will enhance the experience of visitors and support the aims of the information centre to promote local tourism.

If running a cafe is for you, proposals will be received until 4pm on Wednesday, February 7.

Email council@ kyogle.nsw.gov.au

Or you can send to the General Manager, Kyogle Council, PO Box 11, Kyogle, NSW 2474.