Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Swimmers will have a couple of extra weeks to enjoy the Lismore Memorial Baths this year.
Swimmers will have a couple of extra weeks to enjoy the Lismore Memorial Baths this year.
News

New open hours for Lismore Pool

Cathy Adams
17th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Lismore Memorial Baths usually shuts down for the cooler months, but this year, it will stay open a little longer with reduced hours.

The pool will remain open until April 18 after Lismore City Councillors unanimously decided to keep the pool open during the upcoming school holidays.

It was to close before Easter.

"A lot of people in the community wanted the pool season to be extended and we heard them and acted," Lismore mayor Vanessa Ekins said.

"It has been a tough 12 months with COVID and I think people are relishing the "normality" of going for a swim at our baths.

"It is part of my morning routine, and I know it is part of many people's preparation for the working day, midday escape from the office or an afternoon wind down.

"It's not only important for people's physical health, but also their mental wellbeing."

The opening hours of the Memorial Baths will remain unchanged until Easter.

It will be closed on Good Friday and operate 9am to 5pm over the rest of the Easter weekend.

From April 6, the hours will be reduced on Mondays to Fridays from 6am to 2pm, and on weekends from 10am to 3pm.

lismore city council lismore memorial baths northern rivers councils northern rivers lifestyle places to swim
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We cannot wait 100 years': Lismore MP stands with women

        Premium Content 'We cannot wait 100 years': Lismore MP stands with women

        News Janelle Saffin says women should not have to endure one more sexual assault or one more act of sexual discrimination.

        End of an era: 10 wooden bridges set to be replaced

        Premium Content End of an era: 10 wooden bridges set to be replaced

        News Ten new bridges will ‘allow residents to easily and safely travel to their jobs...

        Man accused of Casino house fire to have mental health test

        Premium Content Man accused of Casino house fire to have mental health test

        News Emergency services were called to the blaze in William St, Casino

        Murder trial for inmate accused of killing Ballina man

        Premium Content Murder trial for inmate accused of killing Ballina man

        News Police allege he killed the Ballina man in a Northern NSW remand centre in June...