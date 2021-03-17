New open hours for Lismore Pool

Swimmers will have a couple of extra weeks to enjoy the Lismore Memorial Baths this year.

Lismore Memorial Baths usually shuts down for the cooler months, but this year, it will stay open a little longer with reduced hours.

The pool will remain open until April 18 after Lismore City Councillors unanimously decided to keep the pool open during the upcoming school holidays.

It was to close before Easter.

"A lot of people in the community wanted the pool season to be extended and we heard them and acted," Lismore mayor Vanessa Ekins said.

"It has been a tough 12 months with COVID and I think people are relishing the "normality" of going for a swim at our baths.

"It is part of my morning routine, and I know it is part of many people's preparation for the working day, midday escape from the office or an afternoon wind down.

"It's not only important for people's physical health, but also their mental wellbeing."

The opening hours of the Memorial Baths will remain unchanged until Easter.

It will be closed on Good Friday and operate 9am to 5pm over the rest of the Easter weekend.

From April 6, the hours will be reduced on Mondays to Fridays from 6am to 2pm, and on weekends from 10am to 3pm.