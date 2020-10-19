New online tool to keep an eye on your water consumption

Rous County Council has launched an interactive water calculator for residents seeking to know more about their town drinking water consumption.

A NEW online free tool is available for Northern River residents save water in and around home.

Rous County Council’s general manager, Phillip Rudd, said the community wants ways to keep control of their water use.

“Rous County Council has launched the home water calculator, a purpose-built tool to empower individuals with data about their water use in and around their homes,” he said.

The home water calculator is a free and simple online tool that allows people to better understand their water use without having to measure every device in the home.

It is useful for residents who may not see a water bill or who are unaware of their own water use, including renters or residents of medium and high-density dwellings.

For residents who receive a quarterly water bill, they may be able to identify problem leaks by using the calculator and comparing their usage to their bill and water meter reads.

“Better understanding of your daily consumption is the first step in saving water and reducing demand on our town drinking water supply,” Mr Rudd explains.

Rous County Council encouraged the community to take the 160 Litre Challenge, a water-saving test to reduce consumption to less than 160 litres per person per day.

The launch of these resources coincided with National Water Week (October 19 – 25).

Mr Rudd said this year’s theme is ‘Re-imagining our Water Future’.

“This theme is particularly relevant for our Northern Rivers community,” he said.

“The Future Water Project 2060 is investigating options for the future water supply of our region.

“Councillors are meeting later this year to review community comments received about the project during the public exhibition period. This work emphasises the need for continued focus and commitment to demand management.”

For further information, contact Rous County Council’s Water Sustainability Officer on (02) 6623 3800.

To understand your water consumption and access the free home water calculator visit

www.rous.nsw.gov.au/watercalculator.