New one-stop-shop not your average pet shop

PET PARADISE: Petstock Lismore assistant manager Jenny Holburn said the community response to the store's opening had been wonderful. She is pictured with eight month old female rescue kitten Lucky, who is up for adoption at the South Lismore store. Marc Stapelberg

WITH a store full of all of the treats, food and toys a pet could dream of, as well as an in-store groomer and DIY dog wash, the newly-opened Petstock in South Lismore is truly a pet's paradise.

After a bustling grand opening last weekend at its new Home Consortium location, Petstock South Lismore assistant manager Jenny Holburn said the staff were "very excited" to see the store open.

"Opening weekend was amazing," she said.

"The community really came out and supported us."

The store caters for all kinds of pets including your popular pets such as dogs, cats, fish, birds as well as small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs, as well as your more exotic species such as chickens, reptiles and even horses.

"We offer things for horses, such as Caribou rugs, tack and feed," she said.

There are all kinds of products available in store, including food, toys, fish tanks, treats, and even certain veterinary treatments such as flea and tick prevention.

From July 30 the store will also offer an in-store groomer to help keep your pet clean and tidy, with grooming services such as bathing, drying, brushing, combing, ear cleaning and plucking, nail and hair clipping and even parasite control.

If you are looking to wash your dog, there is a DIY dog bath in-store, with shampoo, conditioner, flea wash and a hair dryer all provided.

Jenny said as well as offering top quality pet products for sale, the store is also a big advocate of pet adoption, and will be offering monthly pet adoption days.

She said the South Lismore store partners with local animal rescue groups Doggie Moggie Rescue and Northern Rivers Animal Services to promote their adoptable animals.

All Petstock stores across the country offer a special pet condo space where potential forever families can see and meet rescue pets, and Jenny said local residents who may be interested in adopting can see the current resident rescue pet, sweet eight-month-old female kitten Lucky.

The nearby Ballina store, which recently celebrated its fifth year of operation, has had immense success in helping local rescue groups find suitable forever homes for pets.

Petstock Lismore is open at the Home Constortium complex on the Bruxner Highway in South Lismore.