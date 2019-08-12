New on ramp the 'safest solution' to dangerous junction

Wardell Road near the Alstonville Bypass for the new onramp.

Wardell Road near the Alstonville Bypass for the new onramp. Marc Stapelberg

PLANS for better, safer access to the Bruxner Highway from Alstonville have been unveiled that will direct traffic away from a dangerous junction.

Transport for NSW this week announced plans to extend a trial on traffic changes to the junction of Ballina Road with the Bruxner Highway.

The junction was the site of a number of serious crashes, including two fatalities, and a ban on right turns from Ballina Road onto the Bruxner Highway was put in place to make the junction safer.

The trial was the first step in broader plan for the troubled section of highway, with Transport for NSW announcing it was looking at constructing a safer on ramp further west of the junction.

Transport for NSW Regional Director Northern, Anna Andrews, said options had been investigated to improve safety at the intersection of Bruxner Highway and Ballina Road.

"This analysis has indicated the best and safest solution to manage increasing traffic through this intersection is to build a new on ramp to the highway at Ellis Road for traffic heading towards Lismore.

"An on-ramp will remove the need for motorists to perform a right turn from the busy Ballina Road intersection and allow for the smooth merging of traffic heading towards Lismore."

Traffic currently travel along Ballina Road, coming to a T-junction with the Bruxner Highway.

A eastbound merging lane has been extended for safety reasons in the past year, and a ban on right turns put in place between 3pm and 6pm to reduce the risk of motorists being blinded by the sun when looking to the west.

Ms Andrews said the junction is used by more than 15,000 vehicles each day.

Construction on the new on ramp is slated to begin in 2021 after community consultation on the final plan.

Access to Ellis Road from Alstonville CBD is via the Wardell Road overpass.