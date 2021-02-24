Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The nursery will propagate plants to repair a creek corridor, but it will also have a retail section.
The nursery will propagate plants to repair a creek corridor, but it will also have a retail section.
News

New nursery will have a ‘significant social impact’

Rebecca Lollback
24th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A new retail plant nursery proposed for Mullumbimby will help to rehabilitate a riparian corridor next to a local creek.

Plans have been lodged with Byron Shire Council for a $300,000 facility on Myocum Rd, which would be run by Rainforest 4 Foundation.

According to the development application, the nursery will propagate plants for use in rehabilitating a 15m wide inner riparian corridor either side of the creek and for sale to the general public.

 

Interior view of a tunnel similar to the three proposed at a new Mullumbimby nursery.
Interior view of a tunnel similar to the three proposed at a new Mullumbimby nursery.

 

The nursery, when fully operational, is expected to employ three full-time and three part-time staff, while a proposed office building will be used by seven Rainforest 4 Foundation administrative and planning staff.

"First and foremost, Rainforest 4 Foundation is aware of its underlying responsibility to operate in a sustainable manner and protect the nursery and the wider industry from biosecurity threats," the report states.

They will only use organic nursery materials including soils and fertilisers, and clean and pest-free certified production nursery inputs.

Rainforest 4 Foundation says it is also working to achieve outcomes that are economically and environmentally sustainable.

 

The site of a proposed new nursery at Mullumbimby.
The site of a proposed new nursery at Mullumbimby.

 

"This includes irrigation practices, efficient water use, water recycling and disinfestation and, equally importantly, training and the distribution of new learnings," the report states.

"Water use is particularly important.

"Rainforest 4 Foundation will minimise the business' demand for water, ensure more productive and efficient use of water is achieved through the use of irrigation management tools, reuse wastewater to minimise demand, effectively manage sediment and litter, maximise the retention of nutrients to improve efficiency and maintain water quality, and ensure environmentally responsible plant protection products are used.

 

Exterior view of a tunnel similar to the three proposed at a new Mullumbimby nursery.
Exterior view of a tunnel similar to the three proposed at a new Mullumbimby nursery.

 

"The proposed development … will have a modest economic benefit to the construction industry but, through education and riparian planting, a significant social impact on the community."

Rainforest 4 Foundation is a Mullumbimby-based charity that was set up to save rainforests.

Most recently they have been fundraising to buy and protect land in the Daintree.

The DA for the nursery is on public exhibition until March 4. For more information or to make a submission, visit the website.

byron shire council mullumbimby northern rivers development nursery rainforest
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wild storms wreak havoc with flood rescues, powerlines down

        Premium Content Wild storms wreak havoc with flood rescues, powerlines down

        News Last night’s storms kept emergency crews busy, and clean-ups are continuing this morning.

        ‘Extremely graphic’: Child abuse material found during RBT

        Premium Content ‘Extremely graphic’: Child abuse material found during RBT

        Crime He pleaded guilty to possessing sexualised photos of young girls

        Residents’ plea to end speeding on suburban Ballina road

        Premium Content Residents’ plea to end speeding on suburban Ballina road

        News Residents sick of excessive speeding on local road with speeds of 100km/h not...

        Man facing lengthy jail term if convicted over house fire

        Premium Content Man facing lengthy jail term if convicted over house fire

        Crime Police will allege he intentionally set alight a home, killing dog