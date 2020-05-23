New Northern Rivers drive-in that isn’t showing movies

A temporary, drive-in gallery has been installed while the Byron School of Art Project Space while it is unable to open for exhibitions

LOCAL creative industries have been adapting to showcase their works in a post COVID-19 world.

You can't have fries with that, and you won't be able to watch a movie when visiting the region's newest drive-in, but you can do something pretty unique.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy art exhibitions in person from the comfort of their cars at Byron Bay.

The Byron School of Art has installed a temporary drive-in gallery at the BSA Project Space while they are unable to open the space for exhibitions.

Park your car in front of the BSA building at 112 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, and enjoy previews of exhibitions that would have been showing in the BSA Project Space if not for you-know-what.

Showing from now to June 4 is Double Aspect (part one) by Jonathan Kopinski and Kathryn Dolby. Part two will be the full show in 2021.

Double Aspect seeks to explore the shifting nature of artistic influence, with particular interest in the impact of immaterial dialogues on the material production of painting.

This is more fitting than ever given we are viewing each other's work more through the immateriality of a screen, rather than in person, and forming new connections and ideas through these degrees of separation.

Kathryn Dolby, from NSW, and Jonathan Kopinski, from Queensland, have never physically met.

Yet through regular online image sharing and discussion in relation to colour, memory and association, both artists have produced a series of individual, yet connected works that influence and reflect those of the other.

Drop by any time, day or night, to view these original window displays.

Works are available for sale as usual. Just contact the BSA Project Space via phone or email.

