New ’must-try’ restaurants in the Ballina area

Don't feeling like cooking? Or are you on the hunt for a new place to meet up with friends?

The Ballina Shire has some great new restaurants to try out; here are three of our favourites, and one that we can't wait to see open its doors later this month.

1. Shelly Beach Cafe

Shelly Beach Cafe at East Ballina.

This has got to be one of the best locations on the Northern Rivers. Perched above Shelly Beach at East Ballina, this brand-new cafe has incredible views. Locals are thrilled to see the iconic site being used once again, thanks to former Ballina RSL executive chef Blake Seymour and his dedicated team. Check out their menu and book online.

2. Chido Cantina

Chido Cantina has opened at Lennox Head.

This casual Mexican eatery and cocktail bar in Lennox Head only opened late last year, but it's already a hit with locals and visitors. With delicious food and cocktails, excellent service and good atmosphere, this is a top spot for a night out. Find out more from their Facebook page.

3. Bob's Tacos, Ballina

This lovely little Mexican eatery in downtown Ballina quickly gained loyal customers since opening their doors about six months ago. They specialise in handmade tortillas and other tasty morsels, and the service is second-to-none. Check out their Facebook page.

4. Pelmeni From Russia With Love

Their handmade pelmeni (Russian dumplings) already have a cult following on the Northern Rivers and are stocked at shops including the Tintenbar General Store, But in exciting news, they're opening a takeaway shop in Cherry St, Ballina, at the end of the month. You'll be able to enjoy pelmeni, fresh salads and cold drinks on the deck, and in winter they'll be cooking up the famous Russian soup borsch and Russian sauerkraut. Stay up to date with their news via their Facebook page.