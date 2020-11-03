Menu
Aussie Hollywood star Rose Byrne will be playing a Dolly Parton impersonator on Seriously Red.
NEW MOVIE: Is that Dolly Parton filming in Brunswick Heads?

Javier Encalada
3rd Nov 2020 12:00 AM
AUSSIE Hollywood star Rose Byrne will be shooting a new film on the Northern Rivers, playing a Dolly Parton impersonator.

The film was called Seriously Red, a project that will see the Bridesmaids star playing Red, a Dolly Parton impersonator in Brunswick Heads.

Byrne has been on the Northern Rivers for a while, with husband Bobby Cannavale, who was shooting Nine Perfect Strangers locally with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

The International Movie Database lists the film project as 'in development', with Krew Boylan as writer, while Jessica Carrera and Robyn Kershaw were producers.

Byrne, Kershaw and Carrera will produce the film.

Born in Balmain, Sydney, Byrne landed her first role in a movie, Dallas Doll, when she was 15-years-old.

She appeared in Australian televisions shows including Heartbreak High, Echo Point, and the film Two Hands alongside Heath Ledger.

 

Rose Byrne will play a Dolly Parton impersonator at a film to be shot in Brunswick Heads this week.
Byrne formed The Dollhouse Collective, joining forces with Gracie Otto, Krew Boylan, Shannon Murphy and Jessica Carrera.

Seriously Red received development funding from Screen Australia in 2013 and 2015, and then the synopsis explained the film was about "a self-confessed clown (who) decides to take herself seriously by becoming a Dolly Parton impersonator. To find who she really is she first has to become someone else".

Rose Byrne was expected to film at an undisclosed location in Brunswick Heads this week to then travel back to Hollywood to complete other film projects.

brunswick heads northern rivers entertainment news rose byrne screen australia seriously red
Lismore Northern Star

